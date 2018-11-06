Mid-Term election early report for Knox County

Based on a quick canvass of several local precincts, voter turnout in Knox County is predicted to be stronger than normal this mid-term election. Clerk Mike Corey now predicts far more than 10,000 votes will be cast today. Local election board officers rated today’s turnout as “heavy” and higher than expected in both the Corbin and Barbourville area. In fact, a fourth voting machine was set up in the South Barbourville precinct to expedite voting there because of the strong turnout.

Lighter turnout has been the norm in the more rural precincts like Flat Lick and Stinking Creek where there is no mayor or city council race on the ballot. And while precincts like Bimble so far are reporting a “moderate to light” turnout, election history shows voting often picks up as people go to the polls on their way home from work.

The Knox County Board of Elections encourages all registered voters to vote today. Polls will be open until 6:00 pm. Anyone in line prior to 6:00 pm will be allowed to vote.