Middle School Lady Cats claw way to impressive 2-0 start to season

While the weather outside has been bitterly cold, it has not been able to cool off the Lynn Camp Middle School Lady Cats’ softball team, which is off to a blazing start offensively with 35 runs in two wins to start the season.

Lynn Camp scored a whopping 22 runs in a season-opening win over visiting Jackson County. The Lady Cats followed that up with a 13-run effort in a come-from-behind victory on the road at Bell County.

Against Bell Co., the Lady Cats dug themselves into a deep hole early when the home team put up eight runs in the first inning. But to Coach Hilda Miller’s surprise, her team never gave up and won the game in the final inning on a three-run triple by Gabby Corollo that scored Jorja Carnes, Annabelle Jones and Tori Bunch.

“Very proud,” Miller said after the game in reference to her team’s grit. “The girls came together as a team and never gave up. And Gabby’s three-run triple put the icing on the cake.”

Carnes, who started on the mound for the Lady Cats where she struck out one in one inning of work, was a leader offensively with three runs scored in the win.

Corollo and Breanna Jones added two runs each for Lynn Camp, while Angel Love, Olivia Dozier, Emily Martin, Bunch, Annabelle Jones and Charity Steele crossed the plate one time each.

Love, who came on in relief of Carnes on the hill, struck out six in three innings of work.

In the win over Jackson, Lynn Camp got a strong effort from Carnes with four strike outs in four innings of work on the mound.

Love led the Lady Cats with four runs, followed by Dozier, Hannah Lay and B. Jones with three runs each.

Carnes, Corollo, Martin and Bunch added two runs apiece for the winners, followed by Steele with one.