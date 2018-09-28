Middleton joins City Police department

The Barbourville City Police Department gained a new brother in blue on September 24 as Karl Stefen Middleton was officially sworn in as an officer.

At his ceremony, Middleton swore before Mayor David Thompson, Chief Winston Tye, city officers and family to support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the Commonwealth and be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Mayor David Thompson is happy to have Middleton join the crew.

“Probably a year and half ago, Stefen asked me about being a police officer…He’s waited and finally the time came back around where we needed another officer,” explained Thompson. “We started working with him and he rode with officers. We thought he would be a good fit for our department so here we are.”

