Million dollar dip ‘Its big on taste and very easy’

Every Holiday season, you can always count on plenty of office parties, potlucks, and get togethers. The problem with that is, we don’t always know what to bring? With everyone running wild as the countdown to Christmas is steadily approaching, we don’t always have time to bake a favorite cake or stand and stir up some fudge in a pinch. Most days we are lucky to get supper on the table!

Dips and cheese ball leftovers are rare this time of year, and most all of us, could eat our weight in them. I recently discovered a new dip that tasted like a million dollars and had to have the recipe. If you’re looking for something to wow everyone at your next holiday event and short on time, this recipe is for you. Its big on taste and very easy. If you have a great holiday recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com.

Million Dollar Dip

Ingredients:

1 1/2 c. mayonnaise

8 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

5 green onions, diced small

6-7 cooked bacon, crumbled or one jar of real bacon bits or pieces

1/2 almond slivers (optional)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients until combined, refrigerate at least 2 hours to overnight. Serve with crackers, corn, or pita chips.

Photo credit: Homemade Hooplah