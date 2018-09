The following Knox County fire departments have submitted their fire fee ordinance budgets as of press time, September 18:

West Knox

Richland

East Knox

Bailey Switch

Barbourville

Little Poplar Creek

These budget reports are submitted to the Knox County Fiscal Court, showing where and how the fire fee money given to each district is used. The reports were due July 31.

Still not reporting are Stinking Creek and Woodbine fire departments.