Mother, daughter head to Kentucky Supreme Court

A 2015 personal injury case between a Knox County mother and daughter is heading to the Kentucky Supreme Court this week. The court will hear oral arguments on Friday.

According to daughter Barbara Smith’s brief, mother Bonnie Smith visited Barbara on May 31, 2013 at her house. During her visit, Bonnie slipped on Barbara’s just-mopped deck steps and fell, receiving “severe and permanent” injuries.

Specifically, Bonnie jammed her right leg into the concrete pad at the bottom of the steps during the fall.

“She thought she had broken her hip. She screamed out in pain and could not move. Her grandson had to carry her into the house. Bonnie was then taken to the local emergency room and followed up with much additional treatment,” reads the brief.

