‘Mother’s work is never done and my journey has just begun’

Mom and Dad were watching TV when Mom said, “I’m tired, and it’s getting late, I think I’ll go to bed.”

She went to the kitchen to make sandwiches for the next day’s lunches, rinsed out popcorn bowls, took meat out of the freezer for supper the following evening, checked the cereal box levels and started the coffee pot for brewing the next morning.

She then put some wet clothes into the dryer, put a load of clothes into the wash, ironed a shirt and secured a loose button. She picked up the newspapers strewn on the floor, picked up the game pieces left on the table and put the telephone book back into the drawer. She watered the plants, emptied a wastebasket and hung up a towel to dry.

She yawned, stretched and headed for the bedroom. She stopped by the desk and wrote a note to the teacher, counted out some cash for the field trip and pulled a textbook out from hiding under the chair. She signed a birthday card for a friend, addressed and stamped the envelope and wrote a quick note for the grocery store. She put both near her purse.

Mom then creamed her face, put on moisturizer, brushed and flossed her teeth and trimmed her nails.

Hubby called, “I thought you were going to bed.”

“I’m on my way,” she said. She put some water into the dogs dish and put the cat outside then made sure the doors were locked. She looked in on each of the kids and turned out a bedside lamp, hung up a shirt, threw some dirty socks in the hamper and had a brief conversation with one up still doing homework.

In her own room, she set the alarm, laid out clothing for the next day and straightened up the shoe rack. She added three things to her list of things to do for tomorrow.

Millie’s though for today, there are people, we cannot replace, and debts we can never repay, times only we remember.

I recall your losing more then could be given, giving more then could be repaid, more times, then can be remembered.

My dreams are bountiful; your misgivings fuelled my desire to succeed your patience sustained me through adversity.

When that which we had seen forever lost, I often look to the evening sky, for a glimpse of the brightest star.

It is assures me, a mother’s work is never done and my journey has just begun.

Author, Richard Lawrence Belford

Mildred Higgins

