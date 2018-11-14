Mountain Advocate announces new leadership

The Mountain Advocate, Knox County leading community news source for nearly 115 years, will soon have a new Editor. Knox resident Brooke Cole Stansbury joined the Advocate staff on Monday, November 12. She will take over leadership of the Mountain Advocate newsroom as Editor in coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to have such a high energy, intelligent and educated professional join our management team,” said Advocate Publisher and Nolan Group Media CEO Jay Nolan.

