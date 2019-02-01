Mountain Advocate Publisher Named KY Press Association President

Jay Nolan, an owner of this newspaper, was recently named President of the Kentucky Press Association during a ceremony last week in Louisville.

Nolan assumes the duties from Lexington Herald-Leader Editor/General Manager Peter Baniak and says he looks forward to working with the Board of Directors and state newspapers in the coming year.

“I am honored and humbled to be the President of this association,” Nolan said.

Nolan says his goal for the upcoming year is one of innovation and working together.

“I will be focusing on collaboration and innovation, working together and trying new things to move this association forward and keep our newspaper industry relevant,” Nolan said.