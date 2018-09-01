Mountain Advocate reaches around the world

Knox County’s local news source for over 100 years, The Mountain Advocate, has now garnered international recognition twice this summer.

Earlier this summer, Mountain Advocate publisher Jay Nolan sat down with a reporter from The Economist magazine. That interview touched on the resilience of locally-owned community newspapers, in contrast to the corporately-owned media outlets seeing their staffs and budgets slashed nationwide. Nolan is also CEO of Nolan Group Media, which along with The Mountain Advocate, is comprised of seven additional newspapers from Berea, Ky. to Jackson, Ky., and a printing plant in London.

Shortly after the Economist article was published, a media production company called Made in Manchester reached out to Nolan for a follow-up interview. The company, based in Manchester, England, produces radio programs for several media outlets, including BBC Radio and several other groups in Europe.

