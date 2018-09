A woman accused of murder now has to wait until Friday to learn when her trial date will be.

Deborah Poore, 55, of Corbin, was supposed to stand trial on Tuesday, September 4 for murder but that case “was continued late yesterday [September 3] due to the unavailability of a couple of witnesses,” explained Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele.

Next in the case is a pretrial conference on Friday, September 7 at 1 p.m. where a new trial date will be set.

