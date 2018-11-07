Murder case going to trial next week

A woman accused of murdering her boyfriend will learn her fate next week at a jury trial.

On November 2, Deborah Poore, 55, of Corbin, appeared in the Knox County Circuit Court for one last pretrial conference. With all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed, Judge Michael Caperton confirmed her jury trial will take place Wednesday, November 14 at 9 a.m.

Poore was originally supposed to stand trial on September 4 but that case was continued due to the unavailability of witnesses. This case also stalled during the first year as supplemental discoveries were requested from both sides.

You must be logged in to view this content.