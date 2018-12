The case against a Barbourville man accused of murdering his son will soon go before a Knox County Grand Jury.

On Tuesday, December 4, Paul Phipps, 60, returned to the Knox County District Court for an additional hearing. His case was then sent to the Grand Jury. If the Grand Jury finds probable cause, they will return an indictment against Phipps on January 25 and his case will advance to the Knox County Circuit Court.

