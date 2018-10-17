Murder case sent to Grand Jury

The case against a Barbourville man accused of murder was sent to the Knox County Grand Jury.

Glenn Powell, 71, returned to the Knox County District Court on October 16. At his hearing, Powell refused to move forward without this lawyer, Josh Howard, present. At Judge Skip Hammons’ request, the court contacted Howard who said he will not represent Powell at this point in time with this charge, which is one count of murder.

“Mr. Howard will not represent you so do you want to have this hearing or wave to the Grand Jury?” asked Hammons.

“Well, what choice do I have?” replied Powell, who opted for a hearing.

You must be logged in to view this content.