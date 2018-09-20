Murder case trial moved

The trial date for a woman accused of murder has been moved.

Deborah Poore, 55, of Corbin, was supposed to stand trial on Tuesday, September 4 for murder but that case “was continued [September 3]…due to the unavailability of a couple of witnesses,” explained Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele.

Both parties reconvened in court on Friday, September 7 where Poore’s jury trial was rescheduled to November 14 at 9 a.m. Poore will have one more pretrial conference before the trial on November 2 at 1 p.m.

You must be logged in to view this content.