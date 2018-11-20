Murder might have been a family affair

An lengthy investigation into the death of Charles Phipps of Kay Jay has led to an arrest. According Kentucky State Police, on May 11, 2017, his body was located inside a residence that had been burned. Later an autopsy revealed an injury to his chest that suggested a gunshot wound.

Last month, a witness told Det. Aaron Frederick that father of Charles Phipps had shot and killed his own son. Allegedly, Paul Phipps, 60, of Barbourville went next door to recover a gun from the victim when a physical altercation occurred between father and son.

