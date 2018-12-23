In 1998 at the death of my Grandfather Clarence Hobert Mills, a friend seeking to minister sent me the poem, “My First Christmas in Heaven”. I had never read the poem before that day but it has become a part of my life and rememberance. The fact of its impact on my life is as such that this marks my 20th year of sharing through my newspaper column. Traditions are very important. Things we do with others become precious memories once those family members or friends have passed from this earthly life.

It is my prayer for each person that has lost a loved one or a friend in 2018 that this poem will bring you great comfort from reading “My First Christmas in Heaven”. I pray that by sharing my Christian Faith you will seek Him too and discover the gift of Jesus as the baby born in Bethlehem as God’s personal gift for you. Heaven is a place of many unique characteristics. Streets of Gold, walls of Jasper and gates of Pearl. In Heaven there is no pain or suffering.

Here on earth there are many unanswered questions but in Heaven our Christian Faith becomes sight in meeting the creator face to face. The Bible says that in Heaven we will be known as we are known. I can only imagine the reunions that occur when loved ones are reunited because of their faith and the belief of Heaven becomes a reality.

Accept this poem this year, as a gift with a Heavenly view. A gift of encouragement for those whose loved ones passed years ago and a gift of encouragement for those who have experienced loss this year. I pray that God’s love for you becomes real this Christmas and the gift of His son Jesus who died in our place becomes your hope and that the peace that passes all understanding will rein in your life.

My First Christmas in Heaven,

I see the countless Christmas Trees Around the world below, with tiny lights, like Heaven’s Stars, reflecting on the snow

The sight is so spectacular, please wipe away the tear, For I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear, But the sounds of music can’t compare with the Christmas choir up here. I have no words to tell you, the joy their voices bring. For it is beyond description to hear the angels sing.

I know how much you miss me, I see the pain inside your heart, but I am not so far away, we really aren’t apart.

So be happy for me, dear ones, you know I hold you dear and be glad I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

Until then