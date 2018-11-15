Myrick to head digital news group

Current Mountain Advocate Editor Charles Myrick will soon be in a new job. Jay Nolan, Publisher of the Mountain Advocate and CEO of Nolan Group Media announced Myrick is being promoted to the corporate position of Webmaster and Content Manager.

In his new position, he will be responsible for all digital news and content information, design and updates for eight Nolan Group Newspapers covering Eastern Kentucky from Berea to Bell County. “Charles’ tremendous technical expertise, combined with his training and intimate knowledge of community journalism make him the ideal professional to manage and grow our digital reach in every community we serve,” Nolan said. “We are blessed to have him, and look forward to using his skills to better serve all our readers.”

