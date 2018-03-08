Ms. Nancy Elizabeth Blair, 64, of Weston, CT, passed away Friday morning, February 23, 2018 at her home. She was born May 6, 1953, the daughter of Jane M. Blair and the late Douglas L. Blair.

Nancy grew up in Barbourville and graduated from Knox Central High School. In 1976, she graduated from Vassar College with honors and then earned her law degree from Boston University School of Law in 1981. Nancy began her legal career at Cummings and Lockwood in Stamford, Connecticut where she became partner. In 1993, she started the law firm of Blair and Potts, focusing on providing legal services to individuals in the areas of estate planning, estate settlement, trust administration, taxation of individuals, trusts and estates. At the heart of her law practice was a desire to serve and take care of her clients and their families at the highest level of support possible. Nancy was a former member of the Union College Board of Trustees and was currently acting as Vice Chair of the Berea College Board of Trustees having served on the board since 2003. She was listed in Best Lawyers in America and Connecticut Superlawyers.

Her generous and affirming spirit, quick wit, keen sense of perspective and genuine compassion for others were distinctive qualities that made Nancy both a treasured friend and successful professional who contributed to her communities and to humanity on many levels.

Survivors include her mother, Jane M. Blair of Barbourville; three sisters, Jane Blair Skidmore and Emily Strickland Blair both of Barbourville and Anne Cole Blair of Charleston, SC; a niece, Emelie Agosto and spouse, Matthew; nephews, Blair Skidmore and spouse, Jennifer, Camden Skidmore and spouse, Kimberly, and July Oskar Hazard and spouse, Cleo; great nieces and nephews, Lauren and Emilee Skidmore, Jack Agosto, Blue Jay Hazard, Jane Ireland, Stephen and Ava Skidmore, Allie, Teben, Vilia and Tyler Travers and spouse, Allie; lifelong friend, Gretchen Cohenour Short of Winona, MN; among other loved ones and dear friends.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Lance Raymond, Jacqueline Collins, Kathy Kylie and Martha Sepulveda.

A memorial service will be conducted at the First United Methodist Church of Barbourville Saturday, March 10 at 11:30 A.M. with Rev. Bill Hughes officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church Saturday, March 10, after 10 A.M. until the time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the Nancy E. Blair Endowed Memorial Scholarship at Berea College, Berea, KY.

