Needles found at preschool

Police were called to the Corbin Preschool Center on Master Street Tuesday after employees found two syringes in the playground area.

Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson, the department’s pubic affairs officer, said it appears the needles had been thrown over the fence along Vaughn Ave.

“The employees discarded them into a Sharps container at the school,” Wilson said. “They just wanted to make us aware of what they had found.”

Wilson said employees searched the grounds and found no other drug paraphernalia.

