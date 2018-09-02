Negotiations remain open in standoff case

Attorneys are hopeful to resolve the Hobbs Hollow standoff case before it heads to trial next month.

On August 27, David Ray Wilson returned to the Knox County Circuit Court to continue negotiations with the Commonwealth of Kentucky. His case was initially third on the court docket but was recalled so both parties could discuss details surrounding the case and how to move forward.

Everyone reconvened later that same day and Judge Michael Caperton ordered all negotiations surrounding the case to remain open until Friday, August 31 at noon. Wilson will then have either a jury trial or will enter a plea on September 10 at 9 a.m. depending on how negotiations transpire.

Wilson’s lead attorney, Billy Taylor, is hopeful it will be resolved before going to trial.

