New Advocate Ad Manager brings new energy, ideas

The Mountain Advocate is excited to announce Tim Terrell as our new Advertising Manager, officially taking on the position last week.

“We are excited to have Tim join the team at the Mountain Advocate,” said Publisher Jay Nolan. “He has deep roots in our community and because he is so well known, so highly respected as a sales professional, I know he will make us better. He is easy to work with, and best of all has lots of great ideas to help our advertisers be more successful.”

Tim is a native of Corbin, but has called Barbourville his home for over 35 years since marrying his wife, Sheila, who is an Assistant Principal at Knox County Middle School. Together, they have two daughters, Tiffany Loveless (husband, Steven) and Tabitha Frederick (husband, Shawn), and six grandchildren: Timberly, Aubrey, Anthony, Gunner, Braylen and Brylee. His daughters are both teachers at Jesse D. Lay Elementary School.

Tim comes to the Mountain Advocate with several years of marketing and sales experience. Most recently having worked with Liberty Automotive, where he was named Knox County’s Best Car Salesman several times in a row, Tim worked for about 20 years as District Supervisor for Butternut Bread. Before Butternut Bread, he worked for Kerns for nine years.

In his downtime, he and Sheila go for drives in their Corvette, and he loves to play golf and spend time with his grandchildren.

We want to officially welcome Tim to The Mountain Advocate family!