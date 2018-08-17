New baseball team finds home field

An up-and-coming baseball team was granted a home field at the August 9 Barbourville City Council meeting.

Brian Senters stood before the council to ask for permission to use the Little League field for his new United States Speciality Sports Association (USSSA) baseball team. This team will allow Little League players to continue their season outside of the spring and summer months.

“We have a group of kids who want to continue to play. I went through USSSA and we’ve raised a team,” explained Senters. “The team has already played a couple tournaments and hopes to call Barbourville’s Little League field it’s home while the Little League isn’t using it.”

