New business invested in citizens’ health

If you are suffering from a sports injury, mobility issue or pain, look no further than Barbourville’s newest business, Apex Physical Therapy, for help in managing and treating your symptoms.

The business opened July 30 after friends Jacob Scalf and Matt Powers decided to follow their lifelong dream.

“I had a lot of sports injuries growing up,” said Scalf, who played basketball and baseball. “I had physical therapists be a positive influence on me and I wanted to give that back. I’m very interested in health and wellness.”

“Physical therapists and athletic trainers made a very big impact on me throughout high school and college,” agreed Powers, who played basketball, baseball and football.

Both opened their business in Barbourville, wanting to invest in the overall health and wellness and family, friends and neighbors. In fact, there’s not much Scalf and Powers can’t help patients treat.

