New center aims to help local youth

A safe place. A sanctuary. A spot to relax. A new center in downtown Barbourville will provide all of these things.

The Sapling Center provides support to youth ages 14-25, such as counseling, leisure activities such as pool, art, and video games. Their moto, “Our limbs are young, but our roots are deep.”

The center will be equipped with a full kitchen, shower, washer and dryer, and other utilities youth may need to make use of. Additionally, the center will be providing transportation to the center for those who need it.

