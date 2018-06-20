New changes to dress code, tech use for county schools

Before going shopping for back to school clothing, families may want to have a look at the revised student dress code.

"Our Governance Committee proposed to the Board that changes needed to be made to keep up with current trends and availability while keeping distractions at a minimum," explained Frank Shelton, spokesman for the school district.

Changes to the dress code address the fact that many manufacturers are designing pants and jeans with prefabricated tears and rips that actually have a second layer of fabric underneath the vintage styling.

The new code states that no clothing may have holes or tears above the knee that expose skin or undergarments. Any holes, tears, or rips above the knee should either be patched with similar fabric or be designed by the manufacturer to include a second layer of fabric underneath. Holes below the knee in jeans and pants will be allowed according to the revised language.

