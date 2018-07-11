New contract approved for Tourism Director

Tourism Director Denise Wainscott is here to stay, at least for another three years.

At the July 9 Barbourville Tourism meeting, board members met in executive session to discuss Wainscott’s contract. The board voted to renew the contract, locking Wainscott into the director position for another three years.

“I think we’re at a good opportunity with what we’ve built so far and I’d like to see us continue to follow our strategic plan, tweak it a little bit,” said Wainscott. “We’re going to continue to grow. I want us to be the best town in southeastern Kentucky.”

