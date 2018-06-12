New Corbin Middle School opening on track

The new Corbin Middle School is on track to be open when students return to class in August, but the addition to Corbin Primary and renovations to the current middle school means third, fourth and fifth grades will remain at the elementary and intermediate schools throughout next school year.

Superintendent Dave Cox said construction at the new middle school is approximately one month from completion with a final coat of blacktop to be applied to the parking lot, and the commissioning agent still needing to complete the final checks on the HVAC, mechanical and electrical systems.

However, the last of the furniture was delivered Tuesday and the classrooms are ready for the teachers to begin organizing.

