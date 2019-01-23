New Crisis Center Open to Young Adults

Life can be hard for the average young adult as there are a lot of life-altering decisions to make. This is an especially challenging time for young adults who don’t know where their next meal is coming from or where they will lay their head at night. This is where Ryan’s Place, a Youth Homeless Crisis Center, comes into play.

Owned and operated by KCEOC, Ryan’s Place is an apartment center for clients aged 18-24 who need help with the skills and resources to live productive and independent lives. It is open to clients who do not have a safe or stable place to sleep, or who are exiting a domestic violence situation. To be eligible for service, a client must be sleeping in a place not meant for human habitation or be within 14 days of a documented eviction.

While living at the center, young adults receive or develop upon the following: Employment assistance, job training, basic education skills, case management, housing search, counseling services, life skills training and assistance obtaining state and federal benefits.

