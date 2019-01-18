New fiscal court gets to work

They’ve only been sworn in three weeks, but the Knox County Fiscal Court members are already hard at work.
The court held its first meeting on January 9, a special called meeting to appoint staffing under Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell’s new leadership. The following positions were unanimously approved:
-Steve Warren, Deputy Judge-Executive.
-Mike Eversole, Road Foreman.
-Todd Owens, Emergency Management Director.
-Billy Crawford, Solid Waste Coordinator.
-Keith Abner, Animal Control.
-Amy Warren, Executive Secretary and Court Clerk.
-Tammy Peters, Financial Secretary.
-Wayne Willis, Occupational Tax Collector.
