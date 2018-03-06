New law office opens at Flat Lick

The Knox County Chamber Ambassadors were happy to do a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 21, at the new Law Office of Joseph “Joe Bear” Hammons, at 100 Westwood Drive, Flat Lick (behind Gray’s Metal on 25 E).

The residents of the Flat Lick area won’t have far to go if they need legal council or even the services of a notary public. The citizens of Barbourville can get there in less than ten minutes too. Chamber Ambassadors Ruth Rose from Mix 96, Claudia Greenwood Chamber Director, and Joni Croley from Commercial Bank assisted Joseph Hammons and his father Billy Ray Hammons celebrate the opening of his business. The Chamber wishes Mr. Hammons much success.