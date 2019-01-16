New lease gives life to Indian Springs

The only golf course in Knox County is about to get a much-needed mulligan.

“We were about to close,” said Sonny Lawson, President of Indian Springs Country Club Board of Directors. “We were looking for anything to stay alive, and now we have found it. We are very lucky.”

Luck came in the form of a lease agreement at a meeting on January 10 between Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins and Lawson. It executed a five-year lease agreement, naming Union College as operator of Indian Springs Country Club. Over the course of the lease, Union will manage Indian Springs and will expand offerings at the site.

“We are very excited about the addition of Indian Springs to Union College,” said Brian Strunk, Union College Executive Director of Development. “Perhaps most exciting will be the addition of credit card payment at the site – this opens up the facility to a number of patrons who may not carry cash or checks.”

