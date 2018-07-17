New medical clinic open for business

If you are looking for a new family practitioner, look no further than Knox County’s newest medical center, Mercy Medical Clinic.

Kathryn Baker, APRN and owner, wanted to open a local clinic that offered caring, compassionate healthcare for the whole family, thus Mercy was born.

“I just felt like I was being led to do things and that I needed my own clinic,” said Baker. “I needed to be my own owner with my own practice.”

Baker brings to the team twenty-three years of nursing experience, the past six of which she has been a nurse practitioner. She sees patients from cradle to grave, helping promote wellness in all generations.

You must be logged in to view this content.