New recycling bins coming to Knox

“Lots of people have asked for the last month if recycling was going to stop. It was never going to stop,” reassured Mayor David Thompson at Thursday night’s City Council meeting.

While the recycling center has had issues over the past few months, including a diminished work force that resulted in a backlog of recycled material, the center has entered into an agreement that will solve these problems.

“We worked with the City of London to do an interlocal agreement,” explained Thompson.

Part of the agreement put new bins in Knox County’s possession. These bins, which arrived November 8, make the recyclable material easier to sort by reducing the number of times it physically needs to be picked up by workers.

