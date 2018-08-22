NewHeartNewStart – Baby needs transplant

By TASHA STEWART

tstewart@mountainadvocate.com

The community has rallied behind a local, brave boy in need of a new heart.

Boone Hearld was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart did not form correctly, at 22 weeks gestation. Boone had his first open heart surgery at only five days old and his second at four months old.

Despite the procedures, his heart continued to fail and on July 3, Boone was officially put on the transplant list for a new heart. Now, he is in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center waiting for his heart, which could come any day.

Throughout Boone’s journey, the Hearld family has been blessed with an outpouring of love and support from the community, allowing them to provide Boone with the best medical care possible.

“Shad and I are so grateful for all the support our family has received during this difficult time. People often have negative things to say about our tiny town, but I think it’s pretty amazing to see how our community will come together and support these sick children, even if they don’t know them personally,” said Mandi, Boone’s mother.

In fact, the community has shown nothing but support from day one, offering donations, words of encouragement, prayers and even gracious employers who have allowed both Mandi and her husband Shad to take time off from their jobs to be with Boone.

This support shows no signs of slowing down, either. On August 18, a breakfast fundraiser was held at Central Elementary. Serving pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink, all proceeds from the meal went to the Hearld family to help with expenses.

“We are doing this help [Boone] and his family, with traveling expenses, lodging, food, things like that. We’re really appreciative of the whole community, how they’ve come out, especially Central Elementary,” said Kay Miceli, Boone’s great, great aunt.

Mandi confirmed her family couldn’t do it without the community, family and friends.

“Because of fundraisers and donations, we are able to ensure that Boone has someone with him at all times. My husband is there making sure Boone is getting the best care possible each day, be it feeding adjustments, speech and physical therapy, working on motor skills, or reading books,” continued Mandi. “Because of the amazing people in our community, it’s possible for me and Boone’s twin sister, Brynlee, to make trips back and forth to Cincinnati, allowing the 4 of us to spend time together as a family.”

The Hearld family knows God has played a huge part in their journey, too.

“There is one scripture that has always been so important in our lives, Luke 1:37. ‘With God, nothing shall be impossible.’ I look back at how much Boone has gone through or the situations our family has overcome, and I know God has made all that possible through prayers and support from those around us,” said Mandi. “We can never thank our families, our friends, our church, and our community enough. You allow us to do what’s best for Boone!”

For more information about Boone’s journey to a #NewHeartNewStart, search “Brave Boone: Our Whole Heart” on Facebook.