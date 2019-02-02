The late Lucille Disney Messer shared memories from WWII. “No matter how far you roam, home is just a holler away.” Lucille wrote; one day I was reading the Louisville paper, the name Arthur “Cracker” Beddows caught my eye. My late husband, Estill “Chick” Messer was raised in Boone Height, just across the road from the Baptist Church… on the other side of the road lived the family of Frank Beddows. They had a son named Arthur better known as “Cracker.” Little did these two Knox County boys know that one day their paths would cross in a country far away from home.

My husband joined the Army in the early months of the war and was assigned to an engineer company. He spent thirty-three months in Europe, building and repairing bridges… On one particular occasion, he was ordered to guard a group of German prisoners that was captured in Belgium. As he was standing guard, a convoy of trucks slowly passed by. All of a sudden, he heard a voice calling “Chick! Chick!” as a fellow leaps from one of the trucks running in his direction. To his surprise, it was his friend “Cracker” Beddows. They were so happy to see each other shaking hands and slapping each other on the back. They discussed the war, talked about back home and wondered how two old country boys from Boone Heights could possibly meet on a muddy road in Belgium. They decided that NO matter how far you roam, home is just a holler away.

Remembering “Miss” Nola Minton as told by the late Tom Easterly; “Millie, my dad used to drive “Miss” Nola’s horse van all over the country hauling her horsed to various shows. I remember one time I got to go with him to Tennessee what a thrill. Other times my brother David would go with several of the work hands for her farm. “Miss” Nola’s Hickory Farm and her show horses and the Vile Lumber Company was about all we had back then. Are you old enough to remember the carnivals and horse shows that went on every summer? How great they were and I am so sorry our children missed out on all these good things we experienced as children…Those were the days, Millie. Those were the days!

Remembering how it used to be as told by the late Jerry Corey; Millie, I sat for a while this evening remembering many of the descriptions you wrote about of how it used to be. At least your family had gas heaters…All we had was a fireplace and a “pot belly” heating stove. Of course, we lived so far out no gas lines were available… Reading your article and the way you describe things is next to listening to a story on the radio. That was before television when we had to see a picture in our mind as we listened to Tom Mix, The Lone Ranger, Red Ryder and Little Beaver, The Squeaking Door, and The Shadow. Those were the good old days for sure.

Millie’s thought for today: I often stare at blank pages wondering what to write but luck seems to always be with me. If I sit still, many memories from loyal readers comes to my mind, and those memories are the best.

My quote for today: When the dust of death has choked a great man’s voice, the common words he said turn oracles (Unknown).

Mildred Higgins

russandmill@netzero.net