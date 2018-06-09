Have you ever heard the expression, the world is in a bad shape cause nobody breaks beans with mammaw anymore? I whole heartily agree. It’s no so much about the beans but the simple fact that no one spends time with family or strives to keep the traditions, and culture we grew up in. To prove my point, look around you, how many neighbors have gardens? How many do you know spend all day canning treasured vegetables that were produced by hard work spent in the summer sun? Things aren’t like in the good old days anymore, makes you wonder will they ever be good again?

I think of my childhood filled with nostalgia, fond memories of playing in the barn, fishing at the pond, and even helping mom break beans although she would much rather do it herself in fear I would forget a string. I even recall her using the previous weeks Mountain Advocate on the kitchen counter to roll dumplings out on. Just the other day, I got a bag of dry beans to cook and I washed them, practically hearing my mothers voice in my head, “Look your beans over!” Will tomorrow’s generation know to look their beans over? I hope so.

I’m hoping with all the time people keep a phone in front of their face, they will remember to put it down once in awhile and live life and enjoy time with family. Someday, you will realize that all the stuff you bragged about on social media is meaningless when you could’ve spent time with someone you loved. Don’t ever forget where you came from. Many of us long for those days we grew up sitting on a front porch listening to the older generations telling stories of yesterday.

If you want to get in touch with your country side or maybe attempt one of those good summer Sunday dinners you grew up on, try these beans and everyone will think you slaved away in the kitchen even though you didn’t! If you have a great summer recipe you would like to share, just email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Crock pot Green Beans

Ingredients:

2 lbs fresh Green Beans

2 lbs ham

4 baking potatoes

1 small onion

Directions:

Break beans, remove stems and strings. Slice potatoes into chunks. Dice onion and add with beans, ham, and potatoes in large crockpot. Cook on high 4 hours or until tender and done. Salt and pepper to taste.