Nominate An Exceptional Teacher

Know of a teacher that goes above and beyond in the classroom? Now is your chance to nominate that teacher for the 2020 Kentucky Teacher Awards.

The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. are accepting nominations for the 2029 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.

Any full-time public school teacher in Kentucky with at least three years of experience is eligible.

“Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, principals, superintendents, or anyone from the community who has an interest in honoring an outstanding educator,” KDE officials stated in a press release announcing the opening of the nomination window.

