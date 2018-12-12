Notice of Bond Release

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of permit number 861-5354 which was last issued on June 6, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 18.52 acres located approximately 1.5 miles north from

KY Hwy. 1809’s junction with Hubbs Creek Road and located 0.1 mile north 0£ Catron Branch and 1.5 miles northeast of Bryants Store in Knox County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are; Increment #1 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $106,300.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $106,300.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed October 2012.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 2, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 5, 2019 at 9:00am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 2, 2019.