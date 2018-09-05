NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Evans Coal Corporation, 11167 Kingston Pike, PO Box 50034, Knoxville, TN 37950, has applied for a Phase II and III Bond Release of Permit 807-0385 (Increments #1 thru #5 and Increments #8 and #9), which was last issued on 09/01/2010. The application covers an area of approximately 363.03 acres located approximately 0.3 miles southeast of Bell Jellico Branch in Bell and Knox Counties.

The permit area is approximately 0.6 miles southwest of the junction of Highway 3085 and KY Hwy 92 and located 0.3 miles southwest of Bell Jellico Branch at Fourmile. The operation is located on the Artemus USGS 7 ½ minute Quadrangle Map. The Latitude is N36-47-14. The Longitude is W83-46-00.

The bond(s) now in effect for all Increments are CD’s, and Cash Bonds in the following amounts: Increment #1 totals $18,100.00, Increment #2 totals $63,600.00, Increment #3 totals $28,400.00, Increment #4 totals $22,500.00, Increment #5 totals $25,836.00, Increment #8 totals $32,600.00 and Increment #9 totals $2,800.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $466,700 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching which was completed in August, 2010.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601 by October 15, 2018

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for October 16, 2018 at 9:00 AM, at the Department of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement’s Middlesboro Reginal Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by October 15, 2018.