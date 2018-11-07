Notice of Bond Release

861-5352

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of permit number 861-5352 which was last issued on October 22, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 20.74 acres located 1.0 mile east of Gausdale in Knox County.

The operation is approximately 0.8 miles southeast from KY Route 11’s junction with Goodin Creek Road and located 0.1 mile south of Goodin Creek.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $40,400.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $40,400.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed Mach 2012.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by December 29, 2018 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for January 3, 2019, at 10:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by December 29, 2018, 2018.