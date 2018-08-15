NOTICE OF BOND SALE

The Barbourville Independent School District Finance Corporation, will until 11:00 A.M., E.D.S.T., on August 23, 2018, receive in the office of the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission, 700 Louisville Road, Carriage House, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, competitive bids for its $2,995,000 School Building Revenue Bonds, Second Series of 2018, dated September 1, 2018; maturing September 1, 2019 through 2038. Specific information and required Official Bid Form available in POS at www.rsamuni.com from Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC. BQ