NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 826-0561

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that JMR Resources, LLC 320 Catalpa St, Pineville KY 40977 has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.09 miles northeast of Swan Pond in Knox County. The proposed operation will add 16.00 acres of surface disturbance and will underlie an additional 22.00 acres making a total area of 38.00 acres within the permit boundary.

The proposed operation is located approximately 1.47 miles southeast from KY 11’s junction with Swan Pond Road and located 0.9 miles east of Swan Pond. The latitude is 36° 50’ 32” and the Longitude is 83° 53’ 16”.

The proposed operation is located on the Barbourville U.S.G.S. 7 1/2 minute topographical quadrangle maps. The operation will use Strip and auger methods of surface mining. The surface and underground area is owned by the Shields Heirs, (Homer Douglas Shields, Mary Hudson, Michael Shields).

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave Middlesboro, KY 40965

Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sowers Blvd, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.