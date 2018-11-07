NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-0560

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that JMR Resources, LLC, 320 Catapa Street, Pineville KY 40977, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 147.20 surface acres and

221.50 underlying acres for a total permitted are of 368.70 acres located approximately 2.5 miles Northeast of Gray in Knox County.

The proposed permit area is approximately 0.90 miles northeast of the jct. of U. S. Highway 25E and Higgins Br. Road and 1.2 miles northeast of Gilliam Knob.

The proposed operation is located on the Heidrick – U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour, point removal and auger methods of surface mining. The surface to be affected is owned by Carroll Blackwood, Charles and Montine Williams, Denver and Ruby Davis, George and Penny Johnson, Benjamin Moses and Victor A. Bingham III. The operation will underlie land owned by Carroll Blackwood, Charles and Montine Williams, Denver and Ruby Davis, George and Penny Johnson, Charles Bentley, Catherine Mills and Victor A. Bingham III.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow,

U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.