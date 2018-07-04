NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-0538

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, LLC 212 Kendall Ave. Chilhowie, Virginia 24319, has applied for a permit for a surface and auger mining operation affecting 149.9 surface acres. The proposed permit area is located 1.1 miles Northwest of Mills in Knox County.

The proposed permit area is approximately 0.80 miles northwest from the intersection of KY. State Route 718 and Buckeye Branch road and located 0.80 miles northwest of the confluence of Buckeye Branch and Stinking Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Scalf – U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour, area, and auger/highwall mining methods of surface mining. The surface to be affected is owned by KAM Land & Timber, LLC, Charles & Brenda Grigsby, and Gambrel Realty.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middleboro Regional Office 1804 East Cumberland Avenue Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow, U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.