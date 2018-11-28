NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

KNOX COUNTY FISCAL COURT

10:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Knox County Sheriff’s Office

A public meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Knox County Fiscal Court Room at 401 Court Square, Barbourville, KY. The meeting will be for the purpose of providing general information to the public regarding the proposed Knox County Sheriff’s Vehicle Purchase Grant Project. The public is invited to attend and comment on such issues as economic and enviornmental impacts, service area, alternatives to the project and any other pertinent issues.

By: Knox County Sheriff’s Office