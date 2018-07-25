NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 South HWY. 25W, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769, Telephone Number: (606) 786-2121, gives notice that it shall conduct blasting operations on its 415.6 acre surface mine permit number 918-0465. The operation is located sixteen and one-half (16.5) miles southeast of Williamsburg, Kentucky; approximately two (2) miles northeast of Harpes Creek Road’s intersection with Kentucky Highway 92, near the community of Siler, in Whitley and Knox County, Kentucky. The latitude is 36-41-51N; the longitude is: 83-55-53W. The proposed operation is on surface area owned by Corrigan TLP LLC, TKY Acquisition, LLC, and Ed B. Jones.

Blasting operations are currently scheduled from August 2017 through August 2018. Blasting operations will continue August 2018 through August 2019. Blasting will be conducted each day Monday through Saturday during daylight hours. No blasting will be conducted after official sunset except in emergency situations. Any major alterations to the blasting scheduled will be published.

Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. Events which could necessitate blasting at unscheduled times include, but are not limited to rain, lightning, other atmospheric conditions, or deteriorated explosives which involve personnel, operational or public safety. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by using audible signals and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast.

Entry to blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting areas by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. Audible warning signals will be made by using a siren in the following manner: WARNING SIGNAL – A one (1) minute series of long blasts five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal, BLAST SIGNAL – A series of short blasts one (1) minute prior to the detonation, ALL CLEAR SIGNAL – A prolonged blast following the inspection of the blast area.