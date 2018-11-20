NOTICE

From: Thomas P. Miceli of the Law Office of Millward & Castle, P.O. Drawer 100, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906 Telephone: (606) 546-5114.

To: Unknown Heirs of Walter and Ida Mae Carter having an interest in property located at Knox County, Kentucky Re: Clifford Williamson et. al. vs. Kenita Hernandez, et al., Knox Circuit Court, Civil Action No. 18-CI-00451.

I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney by the Knox Circuit Court in the above styled action of which you have been named as a defendant. My chief duty as Warning Order Attorney is to inform you of this proceeding. A copy of the complaint can be seen at the Law Office of Millward & Castle, 114 Court Square, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906.

It is imperative that you contact me at the above address and/or telephone number as soon as possible regarding this matter. Should you neglect to assert any legal defenses to this claim, a judgment could be entered against you.

I ask that you reply within twenty (20) days of this notice. If I do not receive your response by that time, I will proceed with my report to the court. If no answer is filed with the Knox Circuit Court and the attorney for the petitioner within fifty (50) days from October 29, 2018, the court may grant the relief requested in the complaint.