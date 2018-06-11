November ballot filling up

With the May primary election in the past, local candidates are already looking to November 6.

As of Tuesday, June 5, 2018, the November 6 General Election will see most positions contested. A few candidates will go on to serve in January as they have no competition after the May primary.

Knox County Clerk Mike Corey will be unopposed in November, clearing the way for his sixth term in office. Corey first took office in 1998.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith survived a primary challenge in his first term, but will face Democrat challenger Dennis K. Rogers. Rogers is a retired Barbourville City Police officer.

County Attorney Gilbert Holland was unopposed in both the Primary and General elections, and will go on to serve a second full term. Holland initially became County Attorney following the passing of Charley Greene Dixon in 2014.

