Now Hiring – News Reporter

The Mountain Advocate, an award-winning weekly newspaper in Barbourville, Kentucky, home of Union College, has an immediate need for a full-time news reporter to round out its editorial staff.

The ideal person should have a background in news writing, as well as basic photography skills. Solid, grammatically-correct writing skills along with a public-friendly disposition are a must. Experience in graphic design and/or video editing a bonus. Recent college graduates are encouraged to apply!

The position requires a flexible schedule, with approximately 40 working hours per week. Insurance, 401K, and other competitive benefits are available after 90 days of employment.

The ability to meet deadlines and keep an organized schedule is a must, as well as the ability to discern sensitive and confidential information as to maintain the integrity of both the reporter and the newspaper.

Some regional travel may be required for federal court cases and other news events. Reliable transportation is a must. A background check, motor vehicle history and drug screening will be mandatory.

The right person for the job will need to reside locally, or be willing to relocate to Knox County to be in close proximity to the Mountain Advocate’s office.

If you are interested in becoming the next reporter for Knox County’s oldest newspaper, please send your cover letter and resume, along with samples of your work and salary requirements to Charles Myrick, Editor, at editor@mountainadvocate.com. No phone calls, please.

The Mountain Advocate is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, age, sex, religion, national origin, etc.